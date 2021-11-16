Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.18% of Fabrinet worth $41,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. Fabrinet has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,027 shares of company stock worth $6,811,466. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

