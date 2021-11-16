Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.72. The stock had a trading volume of 274,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,755,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.45. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,190,514 shares of company stock valued at $767,977,606. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

