FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $323.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

FDS opened at $462.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $463.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

