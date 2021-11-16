Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

