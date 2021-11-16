Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

