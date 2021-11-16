Fernando Musa Purchases 10,000 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PCT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 36,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,474. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

