FIGS, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FIGS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $33.72 on Monday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

