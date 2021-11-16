Financial Contrast: Cango (NYSE:CANG) & Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cango and Avalara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalara 0 1 10 0 2.91

Avalara has a consensus price target of $201.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Cango.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67% Avalara -15.60% -7.30% -4.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cango and Avalara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $314.55 million 2.13 $516.40 million $3.62 1.24 Avalara $500.57 million 26.75 -$49.18 million ($1.17) -131.68

Cango has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cango beats Avalara on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

