Financial Review: Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) versus Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chembio Diagnostics -72.24% -86.50% -38.56% Emergent BioSolutions 13.74% 18.63% 9.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chembio Diagnostics and Emergent BioSolutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chembio Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emergent BioSolutions 0 3 2 0 2.40

Chembio Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.35%. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus target price of $92.25, suggesting a potential upside of 143.34%. Given Chembio Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chembio Diagnostics is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and Emergent BioSolutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chembio Diagnostics $32.47 million 1.88 -$25.52 million ($1.26) -1.61 Emergent BioSolutions $1.56 billion 1.31 $305.10 million $4.20 9.03

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Chembio Diagnostics. Chembio Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Chembio Diagnostics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV. Its business units include Vaccines and Anti-Infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices; and Contract Development and Manufacturing. The company was founded by Fuad El-Hibri in May 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.