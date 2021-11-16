FIO Protocol Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.72 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 792,173,901 coins and its circulating supply is 365,751,468 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

