Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FC stock opened at C$14.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.20 and a 1 year high of C$15.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.95. The stock has a market cap of C$486.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

In other news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total value of C$152,714.00.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

