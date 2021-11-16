First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after buying an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 733,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

