First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of First Bank worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $289.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

