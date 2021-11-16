First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.56% of First Busey worth $35,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Busey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

