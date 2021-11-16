First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 1,750 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $722.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

