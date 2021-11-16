First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,138.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,910 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 40.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

