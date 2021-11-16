First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 67,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.12 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.32.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

