First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,187,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,079. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.