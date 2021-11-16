First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.86. 43,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,234. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

