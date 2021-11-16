First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,384. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

