First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

