First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,032,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,580,000 after buying an additional 550,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 16,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

