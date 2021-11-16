First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

AG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

