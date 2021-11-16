First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AG. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

