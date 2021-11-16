First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 135 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

