First National Bank of South Miami Buys 176 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Mills were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

