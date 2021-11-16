First National Bank of South Miami Has $403,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

