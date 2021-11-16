First National Bank of South Miami Sells 2,876 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

