First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 4,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

