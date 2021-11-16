First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FNRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 4,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65.
About First Northern Community Bancorp
