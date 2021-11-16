First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,486 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.22 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

