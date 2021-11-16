First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.86 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

