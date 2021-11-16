First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 15,777 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of PriceSmart worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PriceSmart by 17.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSMT opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $70.85 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756,655 shares in the company, valued at $310,262,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,618.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,433 shares of company stock worth $7,730,184 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

