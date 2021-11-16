First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

GSBD opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

