First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $30,707,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

