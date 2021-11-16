First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $392,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

