First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 74.8% in October

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the October 14th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FEI stock remained flat at $$7.79 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
