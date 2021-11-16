First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 74.8% in October

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the October 14th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FEI stock remained flat at $$7.79 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,734,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 190,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

