First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RFEU stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

