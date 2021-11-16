Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Greenridge Global cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

