FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SKOR stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

