FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

