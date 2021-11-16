Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.54% of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,327,000.

NYSEARCA:JPN opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

