Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 20,387 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.