Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.50% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBGX. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth $245,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth $187,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth $71,000.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $852.87 on Tuesday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a fifty-two week low of $482.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $779.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.