Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,667 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $137.73 and a 12-month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

