Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

IBDM opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

