Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fluor worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

