Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE FLR opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after acquiring an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

