FNB Protocol Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $76,213.84 and $39.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

