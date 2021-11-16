Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Hold”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.91 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

