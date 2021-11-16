Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Hold”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.91 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.