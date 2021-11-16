Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines to a sell rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

FVI stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

